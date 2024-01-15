Angry Fans Attack Black Stars Coach Following Shock Defeat

Sports Correspondent

Following a disappointing 2-1 loss to Cape Verde in the 2023 Afcon Group B opener on Sunday, Ghana coach Chris Hughton reportedly faced an attack by a fan at the team’s hotel.

The assault occurred after the Black Stars conceded an early goal in the 17th minute to Jamiro Monteiro, equalizing through Alexander Djiku in the second half before a last-minute strike from Garry Rodrigues secured the victory for Cape Verde.

Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams revealed that a Black Stars supporter has been arrested for the attack on Coach Chris Hughton. Adams shared on his social media account:

“One member of the Ghanaian supporters in Abidjan has been arrested for an attack on coach Chris Hughton at the team’s hotel. It took the intervention of some Ghanaian diplomats who were around to save the coach. The unidentified man has been handed to the Ivorian Police.”

Reflecting on the defeat, Hughton expressed his disappointment:

“We are incredibly, hugely disappointed with the result. We came into the game with a game plan, changing the way of playing and the system a bit to start on the front foot.

We thought the team put out was certainly a more offensive team. This was our intention. I think it rocked us, the goal that we conceded, but I thought we got back into the game. At that stage, it looked like we could go on and win it.

We are hugely, hugely disappointed with our result.”

Ghana’s Black Stars face Egypt in their next Group B match on Thursday, hoping to bounce back from their early setback.

