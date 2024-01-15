CCC Candidates Ignore Tshabangu Court Bid

By A Correspondent| The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is scrambling to keep its by-election campaign on track after a court appeal filed by self-proclaimed Interim Secretary General threatened to throw their election campaign into disarray.

The move, fueled by accusations of ZANU-PF meddling and judicial manipulation, has ignited fresh political tensions in a nation still reeling from the disputed 2023 elections.

Undeterred, the CCC insists its candidates remain laser-focused on campaigning.

“Our supporters and candidates must not be distracted by this spurious legal charade,” declared CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi.

“This is nothing but a desperate attempt by ZANU-PF, through their puppet Tshabangu, to stifle dissent and steal the people’s mandate.”

Mkwananzi’s accusations of ZANU-PF interference resonate with many.

The ruling party’s history of alleged judicial manipulation and political maneuvering casts a long shadow over the current imbroglio.

With time running out before the by-elections, the legal battle promises to be a nail-biting thriller.

Analysts warn that the outcome could have seismic consequences for Zimbabwe’s already fragile political landscape.

The 2023 elections, overshadowed by claims of rigging and widespread protests, left deep fissures in the nation’s fabric.

