CCC Urges Party Candidates To Focus On By-Elections Campaign

By Promise Mkhwananzi| Our candidates and our supporters are urged to remain focused on the campaign and preparing to vote in the upcoming by-elections to retain our elected representatives while our lawyers address this issue.

Our legal teams have advised that this matter is already before the Supreme court on an appeal basis following the initial barring of our candidates on the 9th of December 2023.

It is their considered view that the high court, to which this ill-fated appeal was lodged, being a lower court, must defer this matter to the superior court, which is the Supreme Court which is in the process of determing the matter anyway. So this appeal is not urgent and must and will be thrown away.

It must be noted that Tshabangu was barred from making any further recalls until the matter is finalised in another separate appeal before the Supreme court. What this means is that Tshabangu is unable to make any further recalls until the determination of that matter.

But because Tshabangu and his accomplices do not have any authority over the party or it’s deployees other than the threat of recalls, Tshabangu has no choice but to keep threatening party deployees with recalls in order to threaten and force them to comply with his criminal instructions, which explains even this attempt to bar @CCCZimbabwe

from contesting.

It is sad to note that @ZANUPF_Official

does not respect the will of the people and the outcome of the elections even going by their cooked figures of August 23, 2023.

Zimbabwe must put itself in positive light by being seen to be promoting rather than stiffling democratic competition. The barring of @CCCZimbabwe is a further dent on the regime’s image which already suffered immensely from the disputed outcome of the general elections roundly condemned by all observers.

The attempt to bar our candidates is further vindication that Zimbabwean authorities and @ZECzim are not interested or capable of allowing a free and fair election to take place.

Barring two or three MPs and a couple of councillors shows the extent they would have gone in August 2023 to ensure that President Nelson Chamisa’s victory was reversed.

Our lawyers are siezed with this matter and are confident that it will be thrown away as it should because it’s already before a superior court.

We are also engaged on this matter politically to ensure that we continue to defend the rights of Zimbabweans to contest elections and choose leaders of their choice. The right to vote and to be voted for was one of the primary reason of the liberation struggle. We will continue to fight for and to defend this inalienable right.

