Internal Feud Erupts Over Leadership of Zimbabwe’s War Veterans

By A Correspondent| Zimbabwe’s National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) is embroiled in a bitter internal dispute, with two rival factions claiming rightful leadership.

On one side stands Christopher Mutsvangwa, a former chairman and influential government official. On the other, a newly elected executive led by Andreas Ethan Mathibela.

The recent statement by Mutsvangwa announcing upcoming elections for the ZNLWVA leadership has ignited the conflict. Edward Dube, Mathibela’s purported Secretary-General, refutes Mutsvangwa’s authority, declaring him ineligible to act since his term expired in 2019.

Dube further asserts the legitimacy of the newly elected executive and dismisses Mutsvangwa’s pronouncements as “invalid and without legal effect.”

This power struggle goes beyond internal squabbles.

Underlying the friction are questions of political influence and the ZNLWVA’s role in Zimbabwe’s wider landscape.

Moffat Elias Marashwa, a war veterans leader aligned with Mutsvangwa, suggests he wields authority delegated by President Mnangagwa, implying the faction enjoys government backing.

He accuses the Mathibela-Dube camp of working with the opposition, adding another layer of intrigue to the conflict.

This internal rift throws the ZNLWVA’s future into uncertainty.

