Mabhiza accused of shielding billions in externalisation cases

By A Correspondent| Attorney General (AG) Virginia Mabhiza is facing allegations of clandestinely orchestrating a grand scheme to protect high profile persons and entities responsible for the illicit outflow of funds amounting to more than a staggering US$1,4 billion.

Allegations of Mabhiza’s corruption stem back during her era as the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Justice.

Sources who spoke to this publication claim that Mabhiza has been interfering with police investigations and court proceedings by demanding and forcibly taking dockets related to cases of externalisation of foreign currency, smuggling of gold and fraud.

Documents show the list of investigations that were stalled by Mabhiza’s actions, along with the case numbers and the names of the suspects.

Among the most egregious cases is that of Bei Bei Ma and Qingde Jing, investigated for externalising US$628 million in 2016. Their docket, Case Number CCD DR 47/05/16, vanished without a trace, snatched by Mabhiza’s clandestine hand.

The pattern of interference extends to Denley Deana and Ashley Davis, accused of externalising US$340 million in 2017.

Their docket, Case Number CCD DR 75/10/17, met a similar fate and was seized by Mabhiza.

Homeside Investments and Edwards Smith, which were facing crimes of smuggling 26kgs of gold in 2018, also had their docket, Case Number CCD DR 29/03/18, disappear into the AG’s shadowy grasp.

Mabhiza’s web of corruption extends to Fidelis Chuma, who is accused of externalising US$361 million in 2020.

Case Number CCD DR 166/11/20, the docket detailing Chuma’s alleged crimes, vanished into thin air orchestrated by Mabhiza’s clandestine machinations, according to sources.

According to sources, Mabhiza has exploited her proximity to Mnangagwa to name-drop the incumbent’s name without his knowledge in order to manipulate and influence some of the judges’ rulings and conduct.

They further claim her involvement in the purchase of the Harare offices of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) from Robin Vela in 2021, a former NSSA chairperson facing criminal charges for externalising US$24 million in 2016 and US$16 million in 2017.

Vela’s company, Kestrel Freight (Private Limited), sold the offices, house stand number 1781 to JSC, while he was still under investigation over criminal allegations that have been outstanding since 2018.

A source, speaking on condition of anonymity, painted a chilling picture of a culture of silence and fear pervading the judiciary, with Mabhiza’s actions met with acquiescence and inaction.

“Mabhiza has been collecting dockets for a long time now, such that we assumed everyone knew and could not touch her, as she presented herself in that way.

“If our seniors do not say anything, who are we? Complaining to her or any superior would definitely backfire, as it is obvious she has some sort of protection.

“She is the goddess of our judiciary. No one can do anything about this or to her,” the source lamented.

Mabhiza’s phone was not available during the time of writing.

Among the other suspects who are accused of externalising funds are Prophet Walter Magaya of the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD Ministries), who allegedly externalised US$28 million in 2019, and several Chinese nationals who are involved in mining and construction projects in the country.

