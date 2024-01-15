Mthuli Ncube Sabotages Rwodzi’s Domestic Tourism Initiatives

By A Correspondent| Discord within the government is surfacing as Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube appears to be undermining his Tourism counterpart Barbara Rwodzi’s efforts to boost domestic tourism.

This follows the recent toll fees hike which Rwodzi feels have affected domestic tourism.

Despite protests from motorists, the government implemented a 100% increase in toll fees earlier this month, leaving citizens and industry players disgruntled.

Rwodzi, acknowledging the negative repercussions, expressed her concerns during a media briefing last Friday.

She lamented that the toll fees hike acts as a significant deterrent for Zimbabweans who frequently embark on road trips for recreation.

Rwodzi disclosed that she attempted to negotiate with the Transport Ministry to lower the toll fees, but her efforts were in vain.

“We were not in support of the move. However, we negotiated for the fees to be reduced,” she stated, emphasizing the toll fees’ potential impact on domestic tourism.

She highlighted the burden on motorists, especially those traveling on key routes such as Harare to Victoria Falls, where multiple tollgates could accumulate a substantial cost.

The toll fees for prime roads, including Harare-Beitbridge and Plumtree-Mutare highways, have surged for various vehicle categories.

Light motor vehicles now pay US$4, up from US$2, while minibuses, buses, heavy vehicles, and haulage trucks face similar increments.

Rwodzi underscored the urgent need for the rehabilitation of the deteriorating Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, expressing hope that improved road infrastructure would enhance accessibility and, consequently, benefit the tourism industry.

Surprisingly, the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) defended the toll fees hike, citing the necessity to expedite funding for road infrastructure rehabilitation.

In their statement, Zinara explained that the revised fees were part of a broader strategy to secure funds for ongoing road rehabilitation and routine maintenance, thereby justifying the controversial decision.

-Newsday

