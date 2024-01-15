UNICEF Urges Continued Action, As Zim Scores Major Victory

Harare, Zimbabwe – In a major victory for child protection, Zimbabwe has raised the age of consent for sexual relations to 18 years, criminalizing sexual intercourse between adults and children. The move, lauded by UNICEF, is seen as a crucial step towards curbing the alarmingly high rates of child sexual abuse in the country.

“This new law marks a significant turning point in protecting Zimbabwe’s children,” said UNICEF.

“By criminalizing sex with minors, we send a clear message that such abuse is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

The urgency of this legislation is underscored by the stark reality: over a third of girls in Zimbabwe experience sexual violence before they turn 18, often at the hands of intimate partners.

The consequences of this abuse are far-reaching, impacting victims both physically and psychologically, disrupting their education, triggering mental health issues, and jeopardizing their future prospects.

Early pregnancies, often a result of sexual violence, can trap girls in child marriages and force them to drop out of school, curtailing their potential.

While applauding the new law, UNICEF emphasizes the need for continued efforts beyond legal frameworks. “Prevention and support programs are critical,” emphasizes UNICEF.

“We must invest in awareness campaigns, equip communities to become proactive, and ensure comprehensive support services for survivors.”

Scaling up existing initiatives like the [mention specific government or partner programs] is crucial to provide safe spaces for children, empower them to speak up, and equip adults with the tools to identify and report abuse.

Breaking the silence surrounding child sexual abuse is essential, encouraging communities to take collective responsibility and create an environment where children can thrive free from fear.

“Raising the age of consent is an important step, but it’s not the end,” UNICEF concludes.

“Every child deserves a safe and secure childhood. Let’s work together to make that a reality in Zimbabwe, ensuring that no child experiences the trauma of sexual abuse.”

With the new law in place, Zimbabwe has taken a vital step toward protecting its children.

