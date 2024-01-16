Black Stars In Epic Clash With Mighty Pharaohs

Ghana commenced their AFCON campaign on a disappointing note, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening match of Group B on Sunday (Jan. 14).

Fans in Accra expressed shock and disappointment as the Black Stars faced unexpected challenges on the field.

Despite an optimistic start and Alexander Djiku’s equalizer in the 56th minute, Cape Verde secured victory with a dramatic stoppage-time goal, leaving Ghana trailing 2-1. The loss places Cape Verde at the top of Group B.

Now, Black Stars supporters are hopeful for a better performance on Thursday (Jan. 18) against Egypt, the runner-up of the previous AFCON edition.

Egypt, having drawn 2-2 against Mozambique on Sunday (Jan. 14), presents a formidable challenge for Ghana’s redemption.

