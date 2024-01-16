Mnangagwa Aide Speaks On Working With Tshabangu

By Political Reporter- President Emerson Mnangagwa’s top aide and the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs, Owen Mudha Ncube has opened up on Zanu PF’s relationship with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rebel, Sengezo Tshabangu.

Addressing Zanu PF party supporters during a campaign rally in Mbizo, Kwekwe, at the weekend, Ncube praised Tshabangu for recalling CCC elected members:

CCC councillors were removed by CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu and not ZANU PF, the reason being that CCC leader Nelson Chamisa imposed his councillors.

This means there is no democracy in CCC. The opposition party is a one-man band, a party without a constitution, no ideology and no structures.

They are sell-outs just to impress Western countries — America and Britain.

Tshabangu has recalled dozens of the party’s MPs and councillors since the August 2023 general elections and is believed to be working with Zanu PF.

