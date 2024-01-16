Night Clubs, Bars Struggle To Cope With Competition From Illegal Alcohol Sellers

Spread the love

Illegal alcohol sellers that have sprouted across the city are crippling the business of registered nightclubs and bars while Government has set high standards of operation to bring sanity to the distribution, trends, and patterns in the industry.

Popularly referred to as dollar deals, the illegal players are mostly selling their liquor from their cars, and backyard shops.

According to nightclub, bar and bottle store owners, the trend has diminished trends of patronage at popular leisure centres that are supposed to meet a set of 26 standard requirements to be licensed to operate.

Some clubs, however, are complying with the standards.

Brand management consultant for Famous Brands Group, which runs Cosmopolitan VIP Club and Crystal Night Club, Mr Ntando Ndlovu said they were making efforts to meet Government required standards although most of their establishments complied.

“Firstly, our hospitality group has two establishments operating using a night club licence currently under scrutiny and that is Cosmopolitan VIP Club and Crystal Night Club. Crystal Night Club, which is situated in the city centre is fully insulated and meets the standards,” he said.

“Cosmopolitan VIP Club is also not in a residential area but stands at 65 percent in terms of insulation and further measures will be taken bearing in mind these new measures.”

Mr Ndlovu said Government standards presented a challenge to those that have been operating under the radar, while for their establishments it meant minor adjustments needed attention.

He noted that the Liquor Licensing Board will have to give existing establishments flexible time to make the changes without interrupting regular service and business.

Mr Ndlovu said as clubs and bars, the city’s leisure runners needed to establish an association to enable them to speak with one voice.

“There is no association that I am aware of specifically for bars and clubs, but I think the industry needs it as soon as possible,” he said.

Another nightclub owner who requested anonymity said they have been failing to meet the standards since Covid-19, which crippled their business. “After Covid-19 no one came back to the bars. People prefer to drink from their homes or places where they can hang out. They are at every corner and nothing is being done to reprimand them,” he said.

“The standards that have been set by the Government will cripple us further. We are starting to build again and now we have to contend with these challenging conditions.”

He said for now it will be a mammoth task for them to meet some of these standards.

Mr Ngoni Mangoro who also runs an establishment in the city concurred with the idea of establishing an association.

“We did have an association during Covid-19 but it ceased to exist thereafter. We need to meet as club and bar owners and set up an association,” he said.

Government last year set new guidelines for the licensing of nightclubs which include that buildings should be fully soundproof so that operations do not affect residential homes.

The Local Government and Public Works Ministry set out the new guidelines ahead of the renewal of licences for nightclubs in the 2024/25 year.

The set of stringent rules will prevent alcohol traders whose establishments have a history of complaints from the public, a record of police fines or inadequate hygiene standards from having their operating licences renewed.

The new regulations, which are part of the Government’s broader efforts to fight drug and substance abuse, seek to address public safety concerns and curb the proliferation of illegal alcohol outlets.

The move is also in response to rising concerns over the increasing number of bars operating in unsanitary environments and contributing to public disturbances.

According to the rules, liquor retailers will not enjoy automatic (license) renewal for the year 2024 if their operations pose a threat to hibernation and public safety.

The licences are issued by the Liquor Licensing Board.

In a statement, the Local Government and Public Works Ministry said a nightclub should have a minimum total floor area of at least 40m2.

“Artist performance stage is allowable only to those establishments approved for live performances. The building must be fully soundproofed for all establishments within residential areas. Entrance to have double doors of a minimum width of 1,4m (opening outwards). Air conditioning or forced draught ventilation to be operational to ensure adequate air changes,” reads the new regulations.

Illuminated fire escape signs should be displayed at all times when the public is admitted to the building.

The ministry said a minimum of two water closets for each sex and at least three urinal bowels or three- meter-long urinals must be provided.

“Adequate storage for liquor stocks and empties must be at least 10 square meters in size or may be outside the premises in some form of enclosure which must be roofed. The provision of a bar is permitted and where this is established a liquor server may not be necessary,” read the statement.

“Where a bar as such is not permitted, a server for the dispensing of liquor by waiter service through a hatchway shall be provided. Where the bar wash-up is not an integral part of the bar, a wash hand basin with a tiled splash-back and piped water must be provided.”

The ministry said the countertop and the shelves for the storage of glasses should have a smooth impervious finish.

Metal receptacles for bottle tops and metal trays to reduce spillage should be provided behind the counter.

There should be adequate fire-fighting appliances, in general accordance with the Local Authority’s requirements, to be installed and maintained in good working order.

“Adequate fire-escape facilities, indicated by prominent notices to be provided and maintained in safe order. All to meet the local authority’s requirements. Insurance Adequate insurance to be forced against legal liability for loss or damage to guests’ property; and injury, accident or illness caused to persons not in the employ of the establishment,” read the statement.

-Online

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...