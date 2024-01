Young Chivhu Musician Launches New Album

Spread the love

Kurarama Ndichingonhonga Nhonga Kunge Svosve

Young Chivhu musician Dhidza Doctor, real name I Do Mhondiwa has released a hot album with nine tracks.

The album is titled Kurarama Ndichinhonga Nhonga Kunge Svosve.

Dhidza Doctor will officially launch the album in the coming few weeks.

Dhidza Doctor new song NDANGARIRO PRODUCED BY MC DEE BEATS ZW 🔥 please subscribe and share 🙏 🔥 🔥 https://youtu.be/tj8SGwtI9DI?si=eDmeLFmrx11E-CEp

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...