Angola Hold Desert Foxes

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Algeria’s hopes at the Africa Cup of Nations took a hit as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Angola in Bouake.

Despite Baghdad Bounedjah giving them an early lead, Angola’s Mabululu equalized in the second half, salvaging a point for his team in Group D.

The Desert Foxes aim to avoid a repeat of their 2022 disappointment when, as defending champions, they crashed out in the group stages.

Although Bounedjah’s early goal brought optimism, VAR disallowed a spectacular overhead kick, and frustration mounted as Algeria struggled to create further chances.

Angola’s late equalizer added to the Desert Foxes’ recent struggles in the competition.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...