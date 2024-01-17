Brave Children Save Woman from Crocodile Attack

Spread the love

In a remarkable display of courage, two children, aged 12 and 9 from Domboshava’s Magaya Village, took swift action to rescue a woman ensnared by a 4-meter-long crocodile along the Mungezi River.

The 12-year-old heroically pulled the woman to safety, while the 9-year-old quickly grabbed a log, skillfully aiming for the crocodile’s eye, compelling it to release its grip on the woman.

Subsequently, National Parks authorities captured the one-eyed crocodile.

The woman, who had been fishing with nets, was fortunate to be rescued by the quick thinking and bravery of these young individuals.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...