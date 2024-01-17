CCC Dismisses Tshabangu’s Death Threat Allegations

Tinashe Sambiri

The recent statement by Sengezo Tshabangu, alleging death threats from Honorable Amos Chibaya of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has been vehemently dismissed by CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi.

In a statement released on Monday, Mkwananzi characterized Tshabangu’s accusations as “utter hogwash” and described the same as desperate and feeble efforts to undermine the citizens’ struggle.

Mkwananzi not only refuted the allegations but also emphasized the questionable motives behind Tshabangu’s claims.

He stated, “I have spoken to Honorable Chibaya and state unequivocally that he did not make any threats to Tshabangu or anybody.”

This robust denial seeks to quell any potential controversy surrounding the CCC and its representative, aiming to maintain the party’s integrity amid the upcoming February 3rd by-elections.

Tshabangu, in his public statement, portrayed the alleged threats as an attempt to intimidate him.

He asserted, “Yesterday I received some death threats from this young man Amos Chibaya.

I wish I could tell him that I’m a well-tried and tested politician who doesn’t fear anything whatsoever.”

Tshabangu’s response appears defiant, attempting to downplay the severity of the alleged threats and projecting resilience in the face of adversity.

Mkwananzi, however, dismissed Tshabangu’s narrative as part of a broader strategy to tarnish both the individual’s and the party’s image leading up to the crucial by-elections.

The CCC spokesperson urged the public to “disregard the falsehoods” and perceive them as nothing more than desperate attempts to create disarray within the political landscape.

