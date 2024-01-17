Senegal Bury The Gambia

Sports Correspondent

In an unexpected turn of events, five-time champions Cameroon faced a resilient 10-man Guinea, resulting in a draw during the early stages of the Africa Cup of Nations.Guinea, ranked 80th globally, initially stunned with Mohamed Bayo’s early lead.

However, their chances were complicated when skipper Francois Kamano received a red card for stomping on Frank Magri’s heel, forcing them to play the entire second half a man down.Magri managed to equalize for Cameroon, heading in Georges-Kevin Nkoudou’s cross.

Despite the Indomitable Lions’ late attempts to secure victory, Guinea’s goalkeeper Ibrahim Kone made a crucial save from Karl Toko Ekambi, ensuring both teams shared the points.

With the draw, both teams now face challenges in qualifying for the knockout stages, while holders Senegal lead Group C after a convincing 3-0 win over The Gambia.

The Africa Cup of Nations continues to deliver surprises, following Ghana’s upset by Cape Verde and draws for Egypt and Nigeria against Mozambique and Equatorial Guinea, respectively.

