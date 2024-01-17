Victimisation Of CCC Officials Continues

Spread the love

In a situation raising concerns of harassment, four Chikomba RDC CCC councilors—Collen Zvarevashe, Amos Reza, Felix Zhakata, and Ishmael Maukazuva—face indefinite suspension after filing a civil case against the local authority in the High Court.

The suspension, executed by District Development Coordinator Michael Mariga, a previously embattled officer with corruption allegations, lacks legal citation for the removal of the councillors .

These councillors, aiming to challenge irregularities in council committee elections, assert that proper procedures were neglected.

Despite the absence of legal justification in the suspension notice, Mariga, backed by local authority security, forcibly removed the councilors from a full council meeting.

Mariga attributes the directive to the Mash East Provincial Development Coordinator and deflects all inquiries to him.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...