Mnangagwa Apologist Pleads With Suffering Citizens To Support Own Business Venture

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

In the midst of Zimbabwe’s ongoing economic challenges, Melusi Chiripowako, a staunch supporter of President Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF party, has made a heartfelt plea to fellow citizens for support in his newly established courier services business.

Chiripowako’s appeal comes at a time when the country is grappling with a deepening economic downturn, and the success of his venture hinges on the willingness of Zimbabweans to rally behind his initiative.

The question looms large: will citizens, burdened by the hardships of the current economic climate, throw their support behind this business endeavor?

Taking to social media platform X, Chiripowako announced the launch of his new company, accompanied by a plea for support. His message read, “New day, my new company, support your boy, please use my services… pamwe tikaita mari tingadzore hasha. Please retweet for awareness.”

The plea, laden with a mix of hope and desperation, underscores the harsh economic realities faced by many Zimbabweans.

In a country where the majority are contending with financial hardships, the success of a business, even one initiated by a Mnangagwa apologist, relies heavily on community support.

Chiripowako’s foray into the courier services sector is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit that persists even in challenging times.

However, the success of his venture is uncertain, given the economic backdrop against which it unfolds.

The plea for retweets to raise awareness indicates a grassroots approach, seeking support directly from the people who, in turn, could play a pivotal role in the success or failure of the business.It remains to be seen how Zimbabweans will respond to this appeal.

Will they put aside political affiliations and support a fellow citizen trying to make a living in trying circumstances?

Or will the current economic hardships dampen enthusiasm for Chiripowako’s business venture?

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...