Community Service For Illegal Settlers

Magistrate Sharon Nxongo has handed down an eight-month prison sentence to 18 individuals who illegally settled on Dagbreck Farm, violating regulations pertaining to gazetted land and lacking authorization from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development.

Magistrate Nxongo later amended the sentence to 140 hours of community service, assigning tasks at various Government departments, including Chivhu Magistrates Court, Runyararo Primary School, and ZRP Chivhu.

The convicted settlers are identified as Milton Mupfumbi, Blessing Komba, Bright Komba, Jimu Simbi Tinotenda Mutawani, Henry Maphosa, Hillary Shura, Micah Maguma, Miriam Chikodza, Agnes Bhiri, Pepukai Mutsvakiwa, Even Munhande, Lovemore Tipedze, Aisha Murindango, Mercy Takura, Miriam Takura, Memory Kwashirai, and Taruvinga Mashata.

