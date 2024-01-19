Grisly Murder In Bikita

By A Correspondent

Authorities in Bikita are probing the murder of Imbayarwo Nyemba, a 102-year-old resident discovered lifeless in his bedroom, surrounded by blood, on Sunday morning.

The incident, reported by his 87-year-old wife Marudana Nyemba, is currently under investigation, with no arrests made, as confirmed by Masvingo Provincial Police Deputy Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Bright Simbi.

Nyemba, a resident of Tarambiwa Village in Chief Mukangamwi, Bikita, met his tragic end in the early hours of the day.

