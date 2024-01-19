Zambia, DR Congo Spoils

In the opening round of group games at the Africa Cup of Nations, Zambia and DR Congo played to a 1-1 draw, showcasing a thrilling contest.

Kings Kangwa capitalized on a defensive mix-up to give Zambia the lead in the 23rd minute.

However, just four minutes later, the Leopards leveled the score in Group F as Brentford forward Yoane Wissa netted a close-range equalizer.

Despite DR Congo’s brighter start and dominance in the early exchanges, it was the 2012 champions, Zambia, who took the lead in humid conditions in San Pedro.

The opener unfolded after DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi collided with Leicester forward Patson Daka while attempting to clear the ball, leading to a quick throw-in by Daka.

Seizing the opportunity, Kangwa scored with a right-footed shot from distance, evading defenders and the retreating Mpasi.

The excitement continued in the second half as DR Congo was initially awarded a penalty for handball, but the decision was overturned after a video review. The match showcased the unpredictable nature of the tournament, with both teams displaying moments of brilliance.

In another Group F clash, pre-tournament favorites Morocco demonstrated their strength with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Tanzania.

As the Africa Cup of Nations unfolds, the stage is set for more thrilling encounters and unexpected twists.

