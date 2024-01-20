Court Acquits President Chamisa Aide

Triumph of Justice: Court Acquits CCC’s Aspiring MP

19th January 2023

Wezhira Munya

In the lead-up to the August 2023 harmonized elections in Gutu West, tensions soared between John Paradza of Zanu-PF and President Nelson Chamisa’s candidate, Ephream Morudu.

The electoral battle reached a boiling point on 23rd August 2023 at the Tungamirai polling station when chaos erupted, with accusations flying between Zanu PF and CCC supporters.

Amidst the turmoil, Mr. Morudu found himself accused of assaulting Assa Mauko, a member of the Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) and a staunch Zanu PF supporter.

FAZ, implicated in rigging the 2023 elections in favor of Zanu PF, added complexity to the allegations against Morudu.The charges against Mr. Morudu were severe, accusing him of causing harm to Mauko during the chaotic incident. This threatened to overshadow Morudu’s political aspirations and tarnish CCC’s reputation.

However, justice prevailed as the legal system intervened to bring clarity to the situation. After a fair trial, Gutu Magistrate Panavanhu declared Mr. Morudu not guilty on 17th January 2024, eliciting relief and celebration among CCC members.

Advocate Dereck Charamba, Morudu’s unwavering lawyer and a prominent human rights advocate based in Masvingo urban, played a pivotal role in securing the acquittal.

Prosecutor Rachel Murape represented the state.The trial exposed a stark contrast in narratives, with the prosecution depicting Morudu as a violent aggressor suppressing dissent and the defense arguing that the accusations were baseless and politically motivated.Crucial witnesses, including Zivanai Zava, Morudu’s security personnel, and Mr. Chimbare, Morudu’s driver, testified in support of the defense, dispelling claims of Morudu’s violent behavior.

It became evident that the legal system was used as a tool by Zanu PF members to intimidate CCC, aiming to stifle their political aspirations.Morudu’s acquittal marked a victory for justice, fairness, and democracy.

Throughout Gutu West, CCC supporters felt renewed hope and determination, viewing the ruling as a sign that their voices would not be silenced. Energized by the verdict, the CCC intensified their support for President Chamisa, rallying for a better future.In the end, Mr. Ephraem Morudu’s trial served as a reminder that justice can prevail despite political challenges.

His acquittal inspired many, reinforcing the belief in truth and the importance of standing against injustice. With renewed hope, CCC continued their journey, committed to bringing about the change they sought for their community and country.

