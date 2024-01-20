Magaya Rape Charges: New Law Assembled

Zimbabwe Accelerates Law Against Intimate Relations with Teenagers Following Prophet Walter Magaya’s Rape Charges

In a landmark development, Parliament is expediting the enactment of a law criminalizing sexual or indecent relations with individuals below the age of 18. This legislative push comes on the heels of Prophet Walter Magaya facing charges of raping teenagers, serving as a stark example of the urgency for such legal measures.

The legislation, titled the Criminal Laws (Protection of Children and Young Persons) Amendment, was initially invoked under Presidential Powers, granting it a six-month lifespan. The National Assembly and Senate, set to resume sessions next month, are poised to prioritize the swift passage of these amendments, marking a significant step in safeguarding the nation’s youth.

Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi stressed the need for prompt action, stating, “The reason we used Presidential Powers was to close a gap. We have a window within which to pass the law through Parliament, and we have a six-month period.”

In a recent development, President Mnangagwa utilized Presidential Powers to gazette Statutory Instrument 2 of 2024, the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) (Criminal Laws (Protection of Children and Young Persons)) Regulations. This regulation raises the age of consent for sexual relations to 18, aligning with the constitutional majority age.

Originally set at 16, the age of consent was increased to 18 following a Constitutional Court ruling. The new law encompasses acts deemed indecent, explicitly criminalizing any solicitation of sexual or indecent acts with individuals under 18.

Penalties for violations include level 12 fines or a maximum of 10 years imprisonment. The regulations categorize sexual relations with a person under 12 as rape for girls or aggravated indecent assault for boys, imposing more severe penalties.

This legislative initiative gains significance in the context of Prophet Walter Magaya’s charges, bringing attention to the imperative need for robust legal measures against such offenses. The new law incorporates a reasonable belief defense, requiring individuals to demonstrate reasonable grounds for believing the person was over 18, while rejecting mere physical or sexual maturity as a valid defense.

The law aims to protect young girls, particularly teenagers, from exploitation. While leniency may be applied in cases involving teenagers less than three years apart, the Prosecutor General retains the authority to press charges under special circumstances.

Zimbabweans have widely welcomed this legal initiative, underscoring the nation’s commitment to shielding individuals under the age of 18 from any form of sexual or indecent relations, especially in the wake of high-profile cases like that of Prophet Walter Magaya.

