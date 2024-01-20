Mnangagwa Attends Tshisekedi Inauguration

Spread the love

Source : State media

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has landed in Kampala, Uganda, to participate in the Non-Aligned and G77+ China summits.

The welcoming party, led by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava and other high-ranking government officials, greeted the President upon his arrival.Ambassador Shava highlighted the summit’s crucial agenda, encompassing discussions on multilateralism, terrorism, economic development, the Israel-Gaza conflict, global social upheavals, and various governance issues.

The G77+ China summit will also be a focal point during the event.

In a brief departure from Kampala, President Mnangagwa is expected to travel to Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to attend the inauguration of President Tshisekedi Tshilombo.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...