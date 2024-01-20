Nelson Chamisa’s Poetic Wisdom Takes Aim At Emmerson Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri

In the political arena of Zimbabwe, President Nelson Chamisa continues to showcase not only his leadership but also his wisdom.

As the leader of the CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change), Chamisa has remained steadfast against Zanu PF’s attempts to coerce him into staging an uprising.

Rather than succumbing to pressure, Chamisa employs a different tactic—a poetic and biblical approach to confront President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a recent statement, Chamisa emphasizes the importance of wisdom, distinguishing it from mere knowledge.”SEEK WISDOM…

Wisdom is the principal thing, therefore get wisdom… Knowledge is not wisdom. Many knowledgeable folks are very unwise.

Whereas KNOWLEDGE is acquired from institutions of higher learning and education, WISDOM is acquired from institutions of higher praying, heavenly teaching and revelation. Without revelation, there can be no wisdom. Proverbs 4:7 Blessed Sabbath.

#Godisinit”Chamisa’s choice to quote Proverbs 4:7 underscores his reliance on biblical teachings to convey his message. The verse emphasizes the significance of wisdom as the principal thing, suggesting a deeper understanding that goes beyond mere knowledge.

The distinction drawn between knowledge acquired through formal education and wisdom acquired through spiritual channels speaks to Chamisa’s nuanced approach.

In a political landscape often dominated by power struggles, this poetic discourse adds a unique dimension to his leadership style.

By encouraging the pursuit of wisdom over knowledge, Chamisa not only challenges the leadership of Mnangagwa but also sets a tone for a more profound and spiritually grounded form of governance.

The use of the term “heavenly teaching and revelation” implies a connection to divine guidance, portraying Chamisa as a leader seeking a higher understanding.

Furthermore, the reference to a “Blessed Sabbath” suggests a spiritual context, emphasizing the importance of divine principles in the political sphere.

Chamisa’s approach aligns with the idea that political leadership should not solely rely on intellectual prowess but also be rooted in moral and spiritual values.

