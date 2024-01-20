Zanu PF Empowers Tshabangu To Continue Purging CCC Officials

By Political -In a move that further solidifies the Zanu PF’s influence over the judiciary, Sengezo Tshabangu, a rebel within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has been empowered to continue purging elected officials aligned with Nelson Chamisa from both parliamentary and local government positions.

This has led Tshabangu to write a letter to Winston Chitando, the Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing minister advising him to stop anyone from stopping him from recalling elected CCC members.

In the letter, dated 12 January 2024, Tshabangu declares himself the sole party official authorized to execute recalls of CCC officials. It warns against any unauthorized attempts to carry out recalls within the party.

The letter reads:

RE: UNAUTHORIZED AND UNLAWFUL RECALLS OF MEMBERS OF THE CITIZENS COALITION FOR CHANGE

The above matter refers.

We hereby advise that Sengezo Tshabangu, the Interim Secretary General of the Party, is the only officer authorized to effect recalls and to communicate with public bodies for that purpose in terms of our party constitution previously lodged with your office.

Meanwhile, due to a High Court provisional order in case number HH652/23, the only official with the powers to effect recalls is interdicted from effecting any further recalls pending the finalization of matters before the High Court where his authority is being challenged.

For that reason, we reiterate that there is no other party official with the authority to effect recalls. We ask that you have regard to the legal matters pending before the courts and our Constitution before acting on any purported letters of recall and rightly disregard such mischievous efforts.

Yours faithfully,

Sengezo Tshabangu

Interim Secretary General

This development occurs in the context of reports that Nelson Chamisa, the CCC party leader, has ousted Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume and other councillors, citing their alleged allegiance to Tshabangu. The power struggle within the CCC and the involvement of the Zanu PF-controlled judiciary raises concerns about the democratic processes and legalities surrounding the ongoing political dynamics in the region.

