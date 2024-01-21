Bulawayo Vigilantes Force Chicken Thief to Eat His Loot in “January Disease” Retribution

By A Correspondent| For one young man, a January craving for chicken took a bizarre turn in this Bulawayo suburb.

Caught red-handed with a stolen broiler clutched in his arms, his “January disease” excuse fell on deaf ears – or rather, hungry eyes – of a local vigilante group.

What followed was a scene less feast, more gruesome spectacle, as the man was forced to face a unique consequence for his poultry pilfering: devour the entire raw bird, feathers and all.

The internet quickly became witness to this unsavory tableau.

Photos went viral, capturing the man’s contorted face as he gnawed on the uncooked fowl, blood trickling from his lips, feathers escaping his clenched teeth.

It was a macabre performance, one that sparked a flurry of debate in Pumula’s streets.

Some saw it as harsh justice, a deterrent for would-be thieves. “We want to send a message,” declared one resident, their voice echoing a sentiment shared by many.

Others voiced concerns about the vigilante justice, the brutality overshadowing the stolen chicken.

Yet, beneath it all simmered a stark reality: January’s bite can be cruel, pushing some to desperate measures.

The man, nameless and presumably covered in both chicken and remorse, was eventually released.

Whether he truly learned his lesson, or simply vowed to stick to vegetarian options in the future, remains unclear. But one thing was certain: in Bulawayo, this January, the taste of stolen chicken would forever be mingled with the bitter tang of feathers and the sting of public humiliation.

