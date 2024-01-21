Government Acknowledges Pathetic Prison Conditions

Spread the love

State media

The government has committed to enhancing the well-being of inmates and the overall state of the nation’s prisons.

Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Advocate Nobert Mazungunye, expressed this commitment during a visit to prison facilities in Matabeleland South.The 2024 national budget reflects an increased allocation for the country’s prisons and correctional facilities.

Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) mentioned during a tour of Gwanda Prison that the inclusive budget will specifically address the welfare of prison officers, with a focus on accommodation improvements.“We are pleased that the treasury has considered us in their budget to address the welfare of our officers, especially accommodation,” Chihobvu stated.

Inmates have welcomed a positive shift away from a punitive and retributive approach. One inmate expressed gratitude, stating, “We want to thank the ministry officials for visiting us and acknowledging our situation.”

Deputy Minister Advocate Nobert Mazungunye disclosed that the government is actively working on constructing a new smart prison in Gwanda.

“As a government, we are committed to building a smart prison in Gwanda and supporting projects that enhance the well-being of inmates,” he affirmed.

The ZPCS’s correctional approach aims to rehabilitate inmates into responsible citizens, transforming them into assets rather than burdens upon reintegration into society.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...