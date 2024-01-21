Money Does Not Grow On Trees, Linda Masarira Tells Govt

By A Correspondent| Controversial politician Linda Masarira has fumed at the revelation that government intends to set up a second tollgate between Harare and Marondera saying government should know that money does not grow on trees.

Reacting to a Statutory Instrument on toll fees for people living within radius of toll gates, Masarira said government was overburdening motorists who are already struggling to pay the increased fees.

“Another tollgate added just before Chivhu and another one before Marondera. The development will make it 2 tollgates from Harare to Marondera and 4 tollgates from Harare to Mutare.

“The government of Zimbabwe must be reminded that money does not grow on trees. Overburdening motorists with more tollgates after increasing the tariffs is the highest level of inconsiderate behaviour about the plight of the already overtaxed Zimbabwean,” said Masarira.

She called for government to be pro-poor and consider the plight of the people than continuously milking them dry.

“We need a pro-poor government that considers the plight of the people they govern. Stop milking us dry,” added Masarira.

Government hiked tollgate fees by 100 percent with those found on what they termed premium roads now charging $4 for small vehicles.

The move has attracted widespread condemnation by citizens who feel the government is not considering the state of the economy.

