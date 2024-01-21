Tshabangu Donates Another 34 Seats To Mnangagwa

By Political Reporter- Zanu PF has expressed strong optimism in securing all 34 vacant seats created by CCC imposter Sengezo Tshabangu.

Tshabangu’s actions resulted in the recall of six Members of Parliament and 28 councillors, paving way for by-elections on February 3.

Zanu PF National political commissar Mike Bimha conveyed this confidence after meeting with Mashonaland West provincial leadership in Chegutu to assess preparedness for by-elections in Chegutu West and Zvimba East constituencies.

Bimha emphasised the unity within the province and the cohesive efforts of campaign teams, expressing assurance of victory in all seats.

He sees the by-elections as a chance for Zanu PF to leverage opposition chaos and connect with the electorate.

“This is an opportunity for us to interact with our electorate and find out the concerns they have while at the same time we impart to them what the Government and the party are doing in terms of national development,” he stated.

Bimha highlighted that Zanu PF is implementing impactful developmental projects aligned with the electorate’s needs.

Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka pledged a resounding win for Zanu PF in the contested constituencies and wards.

Shakemore Timburwa, representing Zanu PF in the Chegutu West polls, believes the confusion in the opposition will prompt voters to choose Zanu PF.

He emphasised the party’s strategic planning and organisational structure, positioning them advantageously against what he referred to as a “confused” opposition.

Kudakwashe Mananzva will contest for Zanu PF in Zvimba East.

The vacancies, resulting from Tshabangu’s recalls, set the stage for by-elections in Mkoba North, Seke, Goromonzi West, and Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituencies.

