Vendors Group Slams New Tollgate Fees, Calls for Compassion

By A Correspondent| The Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET) has slammed the recent introduction of new tollgates and the increase in toll fees on existing roads in Zimbabwe.

In a statement issued on Friday, VISET said the new measures will have a devastating effect on its members, as they will lead to increases in transport costs.

“These measures, coupled with the increase in toll fees on both highways, that were designated as ‘Premium Roads’, will have a devastating effect on our membership, as it will lead to increases in transport costs,” the statement said.

VISET also expressed concern about the fact that government officials, members of parliament, and other unspecifiable entities are exempt from paying toll gate fees.

“What makes these toll increases unpalatable to stomach, is that government officials, members of parliament, and other unspecifiable entities are exempt from paying toll gate fees,” the statement said.

The group further alleged that the Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA) has been misappropriating toll fees in the past.

“Further, particularly with the onset of the rainy season, the state of road infrastructure is appalling, fuelling suspicions that these fees are being misappropriated, as has been disclosed in the past from the Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA),” the statement said.

VISET appealed to the government to show compassion for the suffering of the majority of Zimbabweans.

“Our appeal to government as Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET) is that in case they didn’t get the memo, people are suffering and barely surviving! If indeed ‘leaving no one behind’ is to be a reality, then it is time to show compassion and alleviate the suffering of the majority through creating a conducive environment, not just for the foreign companies, but for even the ordinary trader, so they can scale up their operations, and be able to equally create more employment.

Only through that will we be able to get to the national aspiration of being a middle-income economy!” the statement said.

The introduction of the new tollgates and the increase in toll fees has been met with widespread criticism from Zimbabweans.

Many people have taken to social media to express their anger and frustration at the government’s decision.

It is not yet clear how the government will respond to VISET’s criticism.

However, the group’s statement is likely to put pressure on the government to reconsider its decision.

The new tollgates and the increase in toll fees are just the latest in a series of measures that have been introduced by the Zimbabwean government in recent months.

These measures have been met with widespread criticism, as they have made it more difficult for ordinary Zimbabweans to make ends meet.

