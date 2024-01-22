$95 Million Fraud Minister Mupfumira’s Trial Restarts Amidst Reinstatement

In a dramatic turn of events, former Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Prisca Mupfumira, along with her then Permanent Secretary Ngoni Masoka, are facing renewed legal challenges. The duo, accused of misappropriating funds from the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), will now have their trial commence anew in the High Court.

This development comes after Mupfumira’s controversial reinstatement to a leadership position within the ruling party, ZANU PF, raising eyebrows across the political spectrum.

Mupfumira and Masoka stand accused on two counts of criminal abuse of office and one count of corruptly concealing a transaction. The allegations involve the misuse of approximately $95 million, a portion of which was reportedly used to purchase a luxury Toyota Landcruiser and to fund travel expenses for Mupfumira’s relatives to a wedding in South Africa.

The case resurfaced in the Harare regional court on Thursday, with the State, represented by Mr. Tafara Chirambira, requesting an adjournment to March 29. Mupfumira’s lawyer, Mr. Admire Rubaya, contested the further placement on remand, citing delays by the State in organizing its case.

Magistrate Stanford Mambanje ruled that the trial must start over due to the elevation of the previous presiding magistrate, Munamato Mutevedzi, to judge status. Mupfumira and Masoka are now scheduled to appear in court on February 29 for indictment.

This case has been closely watched, as it involves significant amounts of public funds and high-profile political figures. The High Court had previously dismissed Mupfumira’s appeal against a lower court’s decision, solidifying the stance against her alleged misdeeds.

As the country awaits the trial’s proceedings, questions loom over the implications of Mupfumira’s return to power and the broader impact on public trust in government institutions.- state media/agencies

