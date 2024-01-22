CCC Leader Nelson Chamisa Accuses Party Members of Betrayal, Denounces Sellouts

By A Correspondent| In a scathing attack, Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has decried what he describes as a “booming industry” of sellouts within his own party.

Chamisa, who is a prominent opposition figure in the country, accused certain members of the CCC of betraying the struggle for change and colluding with the oppressive regime.

In a tweet posted on Sundat 21 January 2024, Chamisa expressed his frustration, stating, “SELLING OUT IS A BOOMING INDUSTRY…especially under a dictatorship.

“One thing surprises me; at any given moment in time, there is never a shortage of individuals who are readily available or willingly accessible, to sell their soul to the oppressor, thereby assisting the oppressor to achieve their own power retention motives and wicked ends. And it is always about the thirty pieces of silver,” Chamisa remarked.

His words reflect a deep-seated concern within the CCC about internal divisions that could compromise the party’s mission to bring about political change in the face of a repressive regime.

The reference to “thirty pieces of silver” implies that these alleged sellouts are motivated by personal gain, betraying the ideals of the opposition movement.

Chamisa’s party has faced turbulent times after a self proclaimed member Sengezo Tshabangu declared himself the Interim Secretary General and went on an overdrive recalling parliamentarians and councillors

