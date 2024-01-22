Chamisa Exposes More Tshabangu Allies

By Political Reporter-The opposition, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has labelled some unnamed party members “sell out” as the party slowly disintegrates less than two years from its formation.

Posting on Twitter on Sunday, Chamisa suggested that some of his colleagues are on ZANU PF’s payroll and this has derailed his efforts to attain State power. Chamisa wrote:

SELLING OUT IS A BOOMING INDUSTRY…especially under a dictatorship… One thing surprises me; at any given moment in time, there is never a shortage of individuals who are readily available or willingly accessible, to sell their soul to the oppressor, thereby assisting the oppressor to achieve their power retention motives and wicked ends. And it is always about thirty pieces of silver.

Former ZANU PF activist, Setfree Mafukidze warned Chamisa that the “traitors” could be some of his colleagues he has worked with for many years and the younger ones whom he keeps close. He said:

What you should know my brother @nelsonchamisa is that the sellouts among you are not newly recruited sellouts, they are those you have been with for decades and even the younger ones whom you also trust and keep close to.

This l will always say, you have too many snakes around you so much that those you actually think are the snakes are the very people who are honest while the real snakes stay very close to you to feed you with loads of lies about those you then end up suspecting.

Zimbabwe’s State Security is very good at playing these games. They have people very close to you, unfortunately, this is why no matter how much you are ambiguous they end up knowing everything you are planning.

Right now they already know your next move, you need to do something about who you plan things with or else you will go in circles for a very long time.

The formation of CCC was announced in early 2022 following a leadership dispute within the former MDC Alliance.

However, Sengezo Tshabangu, a virtually unknown quantity within Zimbabwean politics, claimed to be the party’s interim party secretary general in October last year and has recalled dozens of MPs and councillors since.

Despite challenging Tshabangu’s actions in court, Chamisa has seemingly lost the battle to control CCC as the former continues to “win” the cases in court.

