Govt Wants To Take Chamisa’s Money And Gift It To Sengezo Tshabangu

By A Correspondent| The government has hinted at giving the political party funding due to the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to Sengezo Tshabangu using the false argument that they will respect the court decision in the ongoing dispute in the Nelson Chamisa led movement.

In an exclusive interview with The Herald, Minister of Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, emphasized that funds will only be disbursed to a political party embroiled in internal conflicts when their issues are resolved in courts.

“We have Zanu PF and CCC, so in that process, we will officially announce the allocated amounts for each party. Subsequently, we will request authorized representatives of the respective parties to provide names and account details for the fund disbursement,” said Ziyambi.

He also hinted that they could even withhold funding to disputing parties.

“We will withhold funds in the presence of internal conflicts, urging the parties to resolve their issues amicably. Should they resort to legal recourse, we are committed to complying with the rulings of the court,” Ziyambi affirmed.

