Kasukuwere Decries Mnangagwa’s Global Isolation Amidst Election Controversy

By A Correspondent| Former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has criticized President Emmerson Mnangagwa for what he perceives as the continuous alienation of the Zimbabwean leader from the global stage.

Kasukuwere expressed his views following a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Uganda, where Mnangagwa not only missed the chance to address the gathering but was also positioned at the farthest right in the official photograph featuring member states and their leaders.

This scenario mirrors a previous incident during the inauguration of British King Charles III, where Mnangagwa found himself in a less prominent position.

Highlighting the tangible nature of this isolation, Kasukuwere asserted, “The isolation is real, and we have no choice but to go back to the table. No one recognized the charade.”

The mentioned charade refers to the disputed August 2023 General Elections in Zimbabwe, with the results still in contention. Kasukuwere was disqualified from participating due to concerns about his residency, raised by observer missions. The electoral process faced issues like delays in providing voting materials in perceived opposition strongholds, voter intimidation by state-aligned Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) officers, and other factors, contributing to discrediting the election.

The mismanagement of the election by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has extended the country’s isolation, despite President Mnangagwa’s intentional re-engagement policy. The Commonwealth maintains that Zimbabwe’s human rights record remains unresolved, keeping diplomatic relations with Western countries strained.

