Mnangagwa Administration Lying About Cholera Figures – Mzembi

By A Correspondent

In a startling revelation, former Tourism Minister Engineer Walter Mzembi has accused the administration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa of providing misleading information regarding the cholera figures in Zimbabwe.

Engineer Mzembi, who is known for his outspoken stance, expressed deep concern over what he considers an irresponsible response to the cholera scourge by the government.

Engineer Mzembi condemned the use of state propaganda at a time when Zimbabwe is facing a severe cholera crisis.

He argued that the falsification of figures and the manipulation of optics for political gain are the least needed responses in the current situation.

Accusing the government of engaging in a propaganda campaign, the former minister emphasized the importance of transparent and accurate reporting to address the public health emergency.

Highlighting the severity of the cholera outbreak as a regional emergency, Engineer Mzembi called for greater collaboration among nations.

He stressed the need for enhanced health information intelligence sharing and analysis, emphasizing that the focus should be on saving precious lives rather than engaging in political point-scoring.

In a sharp critique of the government’s approach, Engineer Mzembi called for a shift in leadership during this crisis.

He insisted that propaganda must take a step back, allowing technical professionals in the field of health to lead the response.

This call underscores the importance of relying on expertise and data-driven strategies to effectively combat the cholera outbreak.

The former Tourism Minister’s statement serves as a plea for responsible and ethical conduct during a public health crisis.

Engineer Mzembi’s concern is not only about the immediate impact of the cholera outbreak but also the potential consequences of misinformation and propaganda on the overall response efforts.

Engineer Walter Mzembi’s accusations against the Mnangagwa administration shed light on the complexities surrounding the management of the cholera crisis in Zimbabwe. As the country grapples with a severe public health emergency, the former minister’s call for collaboration, transparency, and the prioritization of technical expertise reflects a broader concern for the well-being of the nation’s citizens.

The allegations of government propaganda underscore the need for accountability and responsible governance in the face of a humanitarian crisis.

