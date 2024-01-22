“O” Level Results Access Links by Provinces

Spread the love

By- The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has said that the hard copies of the released 2023 November results for the Ordinary Level will be ready for collection starting today.

Addressing journalists, Zimsec board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje said the results will be accessible at the Zimsec portal at 1500 hours today for the next five days.

“The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Board and Management would like to advise the nation of the release of the 2023 November Ordinary Level examination results,” he said.

“With effect from today, 22 January 2024, 1500hrs, Ordinary Level Examination Candidates’ results will be accessible to all Candidates and authorised personnel online through the ZIMSEC portal accessed through the ZIMSEC Website https://www.zimsec.co.zw/province.html

“Please take note that this portal will be open for 5 days only. Heads of Examination Centres will be able to collect the results for their respective schools/centres from our Regional Offices on Monday, 22 January 2024 (today).”

https://www.zimsec.co.zw/province.html

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...