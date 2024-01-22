President Chamisa Blasts Stomach Politicians

Tinashe Sambiri

In a bold and impassioned statement, CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa decried the prevalence of what he termed “stomach politicians” and called for a collective effort to rectify the electoral challenges that have plagued Zimbabwe.

The statement, made on X, underscores Chamisa’s commitment to addressing the deep-seated issues that hinder transparent and fair democratic processes in the nation.

Chamisa’s assertion that “selling out is a booming industry” serves as a stark commentary on the state of politics in Zimbabwe, particularly under a dictatorship.

The CCC leader pointed out the disheartening reality that, even in the face of oppression, there are always individuals willing to compromise their principles for personal gain.

Chamisa noted the troubling trend where people readily offer their allegiance to the oppressor in exchange for what he metaphorically refers to as “thirty pieces of silver.”

Chamisa’s call to “fix our broken nation” resonates with a sense of urgency and determination.

He unequivocally stated that there can be no progress without addressing the issues of fraud, chicanery, and cheating that marred the elections, particularly highlighting the alleged irregularities surrounding the August 23, 2023, elections.

Describing it as a “gigantic fraud” and a source of “national shame and international embarrassment,” Chamisa called for a thorough examination of the electoral system.

The CCC leader emphasized the need for transparent national processes, majority rule, and a citizens-elected leadership.

In essence, Chamisa challenged the nation to unite in a concerted effort to overcome the obstacles that have hindered the democratic aspirations of the Zimbabwean people.

President Nelson Chamisa’s critique of “stomach politicians” and his impassioned call for electoral reform reflect a leader deeply committed to the ideals of democracy and national integrity.

As Zimbabwe faces the challenges of a tainted electoral history, Chamisa’s words serve as a rallying point for citizens to come together and demand the necessary changes for a more transparent, fair, and democratic future.

Whether his call will resonate across the nation remains to be seen, but one thing is clear – the journey towards fixing Zimbabwe’s democratic processes requires a collective effort and a steadfast commitment to the true will of the people.

