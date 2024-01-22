ZIMSEC O’Level Results Now Out

The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) says results for the November 2023 Ordinary Level examinations are out, and will be accessible by candidates from the online portal starting 3PM today.

ZIMSEC 2023 Ordinary level results set to be released by the ZIMSEC Board chairperson at 1200hrs today — Zimsec Public Relations (@ZimsecPR) January 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) has warned the 2023 Ordinary Level examination candidates against logging into the portal before 3PM as it may result in their account halted by the system.

“The results portal will be available at 1500HRS. Please DO NOT try and log into the portal before that time, as you risk having your account halted by the system,” said ZIMSEC on its social media platforms.

