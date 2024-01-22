ZIMSEC O’Level Results Now Out
22 January 2024
The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) says results for the November 2023 Ordinary Level examinations are out, and will be accessible by candidates from the online portal starting 3PM today.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) has warned the 2023 Ordinary Level examination candidates against logging into the portal before 3PM as it may result in their account halted by the system.
“The results portal will be available at 1500HRS. Please DO NOT try and log into the portal before that time, as you risk having your account halted by the system,” said ZIMSEC on its social media platforms.