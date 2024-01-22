ZIMSEC Warns 2023 Candidates Against Logging Into Portal Before 3PM

The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) has warned the 2023 Ordinary Level examination candidates against logging into the portal before 3PM as it may result in their account halted by the system.

ZIMSEC has released 2023 Ordinary Level results with an announcement expected at 12PM today.

According to ZIMSEC, candidates will be able access the results from 3PM.

“The results portal will be available at 1500HRS. Please DO NOT try and log into the portal before that time, as you risk having your account halted by the system,” said ZIMSEC on its social media platforms.

