Girls Outshine Boys in 2023 ZIMSEC Exams

By A Correspondent| In a remarkable shift from the 2022 results, female candidates who participated in the 2023 ZIMSEC Ordinary Level Examinations have emerged as the stars, surpassing their male counterparts.

ZIMSEC Board Chairperson, Professor Eddie Mwenje, revealed the impressive statistics, highlighting the outstanding performance of the girls in this year’s examinations.

According to Prof. Mwenje, a total of 141,698 female students took the 2023 Ordinary Level examinations, and among them, 29,094 successfully passed in five or more subjects, boasting an impressive pass rate of 30.01 percent.

“The total number of female students who sat for the 2023 Ordinary Level was 141,698, and of these, 96,963 wrote five or more subjects. Out of those, 29,094 excelled in five or more subjects, translating to a remarkable percentage pass rate of 30.01,” said Prof Mwenje.

In comparison, male candidates, numbering 128,431, faced the 2023 Ordinary Level Examinations.

Among them, 88,088 attempted five or more subjects, with 25,596 achieving success. This resulted in a pass rate of 29.06 percent for male candidates.

“The total number of male candidates who sat for the 2023 Ordinary Level Examinations was 128,431, and among them, 88,088 wrote five or more subjects. Notably, 25,596 demonstrated excellence by passing five or more subjects, contributing to a percentage pass rate of 29.06,” added Prof Mwenje.

This remarkable turn of events starkly contrasts with the 2022 examinations, where female candidates achieved a pass rate of 24.98 percent, trailing slightly behind their male counterparts, who secured a pass rate of 25.16 percent.

