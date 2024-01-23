Tshabangu Robs US$6 Million From The Public

By-The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced that the Sengezo Tshabangu initiated February 3 by-elections need a budget of US$6 million.

Six House of Assembly seats and 28 local authority wards fell vacant after Tshabangu recalled CCC elected officials last year.

The US$6 Million money included printing ballot papers and other logistics.

ZEC said there would print 230 000 ballot papers for the National Assembly elections and 144 000 for the local authorities’ polls.

Zec vice chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa told The Herald Monday that training of officials is underway.

“Yes, our constituency election officers, ward election officers, election agents and everyone else went under training programme for the election to make sure that everyone is clear of what is expected of them on election day,” he said.

Accreditation of observers is also now open.

