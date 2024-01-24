Just In : Job Sikhala Found Guilty

Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) and former Member of Parliament for Zengeza West, Job Sikhala has been found guilty of inciting violence by a Harare magistrate.

The verdict, delivered by the court, has sparked reactions and conversations across various platforms.

CCC deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba, took to X… to express disappointment, stating, “Sadly, the court has found Hon Sikhala guilty.”

The news of Sikhala’s conviction has elicited strong emotions and triggered discussions on the state of justice in what some are now referring to as a “banana republic.”

