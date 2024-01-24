Kelly Khumalo Accused of Masterminding Senzo Meyiwa’s Murder; Hitman Claims Singer Ordered the Kill

South Africa-The trial for the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa took a dramatic twist as two accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, pointed fingers at Meyiwa’s ex-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, as the alleged mastermind behind the assassination plot.

Lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda revealed this bombshell during proceedings at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

The implicated individuals, Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, are currently on trial for Meyiwa’s murder, vehemently pleading not guilty to the charges.

The tragic incident occurred in 2014 when Meyiwa was shot dead in Khumalo’s presence at her mother’s home in Vosloorus.

Present during the fateful event were Kelly’s sister Zandile, her boyfriend Longwe Twala, the women’s mother Ntombi Khumalo, and two of Meyiwa’s friends visiting from KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Gininda’s statement, post the murder, Khumalo failed to disclose crucial cellphone numbers to the police, only to have them unearthed by investigators.

The analysis revealed her connection to Mncube and Ntuli through cellphone records, raising suspicions about her involvement in the conspiracy.

Gininda stated, “It was further discovered through cellphone analysts that her cellphone memory album has the same photo of a see-through bag containing cash notes and in the exact position or location of Mncube. There is no reasonable explanation as to why Kelly will be in contact telephonically with a hitman or killers of her boyfriend and share the same picture of a bag full of money.”

The lead investigator emphasized that Khumalo harbored intense animosity towards Meyiwa, stating, “It is clear that she hated him and wanted to get rid of him.” Cellphone records allegedly indicated her desire to eliminate Meyiwa dating back to 2013.

Furthermore, it was revealed that, following Meyiwa’s death, Khumalo sought cleansing from a witch doctor, mirroring actions taken by the accused.

Gininda concluded, “Evidence through sworn corroborating evidence established a close link between the offenders and the offences of murder, robbery, and aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition and conspiracy to commit murder.

Khumalo seems to be the trigger point of this murder.”

The courtroom revelations add a new layer of complexity to the case, bringing Khumalo’s alleged involvement to the forefront and leaving the public in shock at the unfolding details of this high-profile murder trial.

-Timeslive

