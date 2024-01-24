Land Dispute Erupts in Nyatsime Amidst Claims of Ownership

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | Nyatsime – A contentious land dispute has erupted in the Nyatsime area, bringing to light sharp divisions within the local community and political representatives. Former A2 farmers have come forward with claims that the Nyatsime land rightfully belongs to them, directly challenging the majority of residents who have legally purchased their properties through the Chitungwiza Municipality.

The conflict has led to noticeable tensions within the ZANU PF party, particularly among councillors in wards 9, 10, and 12. Residents are finding themselves at odds with A2 farmers, the ZANU PF district chair, and the once-revered former councillor, Masimbi Masimbi. Adding fuel to the fire is the involvement of a controversial figure introduced by Masimbi and his team, referred to by the community as a “bogus” developer. This individual is reportedly demanding development fees from residents, exacerbating the already strained situation.

The dispute highlights the complexities surrounding land ownership and development rights in the region. The A2 farming scheme, part of Zimbabwe’s land reform program, has been a subject of contention in the past, leading to similar conflicts in other areas.

By the time of writing, residents had been urged to join a community group that formed to coordinate insights into the saga and to discuss possible resolutions. The group aims to bring together affected parties, including residents, local authorities, and representatives from both sides of the conflict, to facilitate dialogue and find a peaceful solution to the dispute.

As the situation develops, there are growing concerns about the potential for this dispute to disrupt the local community’s peace and stability. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and efforts are underway to mediate between the conflicting parties.

Stay tuned to this channel for more updates as the story unfolds in Nyatsime.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...