Man Murdered Over Witchcraft Allegations

GOKWE – The police in Gokwe have initiated a search for four individuals accused of murdering a family member, Collen Bheka (39), by attacking him with machetes and axes, alleging his involvement in witchcraft.

According to Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the spokesperson for the Midlands Police Province, the incident occurred on Tuesday around 2:30 pm, leading to the death of Collen Bheka of Ndhlalambi Village, Chief Nemangwe in Gokwe South.

The suspects, identified as Talent Majoni, Evidence Wellington Majoni, Takudzwa Majoni, and Trymore Mpofu, are currently at large.

Talent, Evidence, and Takudzwa are cousins of the deceased.On the day of the incident, Bheka left home to go to his grinding mill approximately 800 meters away.

He encountered the four men armed with axes and machetes, prompting him to seek refuge at his parents’ homestead.

However, the assailants forcibly entered the hut, dragged Bheka out, and brutally assaulted him in the presence of his parents until he succumbed to the injuries.The suspects fled the scene, and a police report was filed at ZRP Gokwe.

Authorities are urging the public to provide information that could lead to the apprehension of the four individuals.

Inspector Mahoko also appealed to the community to avoid resorting to violence as a means of resolving disputes.

