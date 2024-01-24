Why Is Mnangagwa Determined To Keep Sikhala In Jail?

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

The Zanu PF regime is determined to keep CCC official Job Sikhala in jail.

The regime has postponed the judgment for Sikhala’s case to February 7 2024.

CCC deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba, on Wednesday described as a sad turn of events the postponement of judgement for Wiwa’s case.

In a statement on X, Siziba said:

“In a sad turn of events the magistrate court has postponed the judgment for Hon Wiwa to the 7th of February 2024.

A sad miscarriage of justice. #FreeWiwa.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...