Armyworm Outbreak Hits Nation

An outbreak of the African Armyworm has impacted four provinces, prompting the government to distribute free chemicals in response.

The deadly pest, also observed in the SADC region, has triggered heightened government alertness.

While the situation is currently manageable, maize and traditional grain crops face significant threats, particularly in Mashonaland Central, East, West, and Midlands provinces.

The Acting Director for the Department of Migratory Pests Control, Mr Shingirai Nyamutukwa, disclosed that around 192 hectares of maize, 69 hectares of sorghum, and 32 pastures have been affected.

To safeguard against losses and ensure food security, the government emphasizes regular assessments.

Given the lethal nature of the organism, capable of decimating crops within a day, farmers are urged to engage in daily scouting.

Over 200 households have received assistance with free chemicals to protect their crops, as experts stress the importance of containing the African Armyworm, especially during a season of sparse rainfall, to maintain food security.

