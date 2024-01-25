Chamisa Quits CCC, Says Will Announce Next Move

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has announced his decision to dissociate from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) urging Zimbabwean to rally behind fresh and new politics.

In a long statement issued on Thursday, Chamisa said he nolonger has anything to do with CCC but vowed to remain active in politics.

“This is to officially, and under my hand, inform you fellow citizens of Zimbabwe and the world, that, with immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC,” said Chamisa.

More to follow…

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...