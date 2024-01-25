Tshabangu Blocked From Joining NERA

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| In an unexpected twist, the National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) took a decisive step yesterday by preventing Sengezo Tshabangu from signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Bulawayo.

The MOU, endorsed by other political parties primarily situated in Bulawayo, signifies their united commitment to advocating for electoral reforms collectively.

Previously, leaders of various political parties solidified their dedication to collaborative efforts for electoral reforms by signing a NERA MOU in Harare. However, those unable to attend the Harare ceremony convened in Bulawayo for a groundbreaking event, where they officially signed the MOU.

Following this incident, NERA Chairman, Eng. Joelson Mugari, addressed the media and clarified the decision to block Tshabangu. He explained, “There was no way we could allow Tshabangu to sign on behalf of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) since he is not the principal. He always says Chamisa is his President, so as long as we do not receive any communication from his President authorizing him to sign on behalf of the party, we are not allowing him to sign on behalf of CCC.”

Tshabangu, who claims the role of interim Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has been removing CCC Parliamentarians and Councilors from their positions, asserting that they are no longer party members. His actions have prompted unnecessary by-elections, exacerbating the financial strain on the country at a time when Zimbabwe is already grappling with urgent issues like the cholera outbreak.

The decision to block Tshabangu from signing the MOU raises concerns about the internal dynamics within the CCC and the legitimacy of his actions. In the face of pressing challenges, political parties are urged to collaborate on common goals, including electoral reforms. The incident in Bulawayo underscores the importance of clear leadership and effective communication within political parties to prevent unnecessary disruptions and expenditures.

The recent signing ceremony in Harare resulted in the election of Manyara Irene Muyenziwa, President of the FORUS party, as the NERA convener, further emphasizing the need for cohesion and cooperation in the pursuit of electoral reforms.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...